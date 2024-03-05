The Nintendo DS emulator Drastic is now free as Yuzu lawsuit fallout begins

One day after the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu utterly folded in the face of Nintendo’s lawsuit, it’s not yet clear what other parts of the emulation community might have to fear. But the Yuzu settlement already took the Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra down with it, and it’s not the only change the community’s making seemingly out of an abundance of caution.

The developer of popular Nintendo DS emulator Drastic just made its app completely free on Android (previously $4.99), and it intends to pull it down for good. Exophase wrote on its official Discord that “I want to make it clear that I don’t have any kind of financial incentive” and that Nintendo’s move simply “made the whole process more urgent”:

“I just changed the app on GPlay to free. I don’t intend to even have it on there for that much longer,” Exophase begins. Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

Meanwhile, a popular Discord server for the Steam Deck has at least temporarily shut down its entire emulation channel, writing, “We are not equipped to deal with potential legal repercussions of hosting discussions on Yuzu or emulation at this time” and apologizing for “the need to censor.”

The Steam Deck Discord says it was “bullied into a decision we’re against” but doesn’t say who the bullies were. Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

When I went looking for the Discord server for Ryujinx, another Nintendo Switch emulator, I found it was no longer accepting invites. The Verge and Ars Technica have both reached out to Ryujinx to comment on the Yuzu lawsuit, but we haven’t heard back yet.

I wonder if Ryujinx is okay. Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

Another second-order effect: without Yuzu and Citra, all-in-one emulation providers like the popular EmuDeck have to look elsewhere for the underlying emulators. EmuDeck is falling back to Ryujinx for Nintendo Switch emulation and is testing Panda3DS instead of Citra:

“This is not a good news announcement :(“ writes EmuDeck’s lead developer. Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge