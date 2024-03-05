Twitter’s music label legal trouble might have legs

The music labels suing Twitter — now X — for copyright infringement can move forward with parts of their lawsuit. In a filing on Tuesday, US District Judge Aleta A. Trauger partially denied X’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it’s still not clear “to what extent X Corp. may be liable for the infringing acts of users on its platform.”

Last year, the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) sued X for $250 million on behalf of Universal Music Group, Concord Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music, and other major publishers.

The lawsuit alleges that X “breeds massive copyright infringement that harms music creators” by failing to take action against posts containing copyrighted music. Copyright issues on X have been a problem even before Elon Musk’s takeover, as the lawsuit cites that the NMPA began sending infringement notices to Twitter “on a weekly basis” in December 2021.

The court is letting some of the NMPA’s claims stand, including allegations that X “allowed users to pay for more forgiving treatment under its anti-infringement policies” through its premium subscription, which allows users to upload longer videos. It also denied X’s motion to dismiss the NMPA’s claims that X failed to respond to claims in a timely manner and didn’t take appropriate action against “repeat infringers.”

However, the judge agreed to dismiss the NMPA’s allegations that X engaged in direct copyright infringement and that the platform is “vicariously liable” for direct infringements by users.