Logitech’s new MX Brio is a $200 4K webcam with ‘AI-enhanced image quality’

Logitech’s MX Brio is a new $199.99 (£219.99 / €229) 4K webcam aimed at everyone from remote workers to streamers. Key specs include the ability to stream in 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, an aperture of f/2.0, and an aluminum unibody design that kind of looks a little like a kazoo if you squint at it.

Since it’s 2024, Logitech is naturally advertising some AI-powered technology in the MX Brio. The webcam’s “face-based image enhancement” is designed to automatically detect the position of your face within the frame of the webcam and adjust its picture’s white balance, exposure, and focus accordingly. But there have also been hardware improvements, with the company advertising that the pixels in its new webcam’s 8.5-megapixel sensor are 70 percent larger than Logitech’s previous flagship Brio 4K webcam.

Logitech’s new webcam offers 4K / 30fps recording and a built-in privacy shutter. Image: Logitech

Other features include a physical privacy shutter and a “Show Mode” that automatically reorients the view from the webcam when titled down to properly show your desk. The webcam is also equipped with a pair of beamforming mics to focus on just your voice during calls and uses a detachable USB-C cable to connect to a computer. However, unlike the previous flagship Brio, there’s no support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and you also can’t record at 4K / 60fps like Elgato’s competing $299.99 Facecam Pro.

There are also manual image controls available via Logitech’s Options Plus or G Hub software if you’d rather take matters into your own hands, with the ability to adjust elements like the webcam’s field of view, exposure, shutter speed, ISO, color temperature, contrast, saturation, and sharpness. It’s also possible to access an auto-framing feature on the MX Brio through the Logi Tune software.