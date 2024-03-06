The M2 MacBook Air is already on sale for $100 less than its new starting price

With the launch of the M3 MacBook Air, Apple is finally phasing out the aging M1 model. The latter has arguably been Apple’s best product from a value standpoint over the past few years, and now, the M2 MacBook Air seems poised to pick up where it left off. We’re already seeing retailers like B&H Photo offering the best price we’ve seen on the 13-inch base model with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an eight-core M2. It’s down to $899, which is $200 off the original MSRP and $100 cheaper than its new $999 starting price. You can also step up to 16GB of RAM for $1,149 ($150 off) or get it with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $1,299 ($200 off).
The M2 MacBook Air isn’t majorly different from its predecessor (save for ditching the tapered wedge design we’ve come to appreciate), and in terms of raw speed, it’s not so far behind the M3 model that it can’t handle the lighter workloads these machines are meant for. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is just as sharp, bright, and color-accurate. The machines even weigh roughly the same, and except for the M3 model’s Wi-Fi 6E radio, you’ll get the same connectivity options, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm input.
Perhaps the biggest advantages of the newer M3 Air are its fingerprint-friendly finish and the fact that it supports up to two external displays closed (compared to one with the M2). Otherwise, you’re only missing out on a bit of Wi-Fi futureproofing and the improved power efficiency afforded by the M3’s 3nm process, neither of which is likely to make a huge difference for most people.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The 2022 MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s M2 chip. The M2 model touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.
Once you’ve wrapped up this year’s round of spring cleaning, you might consider protecting your property’s newfound attractiveness with a security camera. If you don’t already have one, the Ring Stick Up Cam is a versatile and convenient option that can help get you started. And now until the end of the day, you can buy the battery-powered wireless model for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy or the wired model for the same $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
The 1080p, 130-degree field-of-view security camera is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and you can place it on a flat surface or hang it from a wall. It equips your home with digital eyes that can see in the dark and detect motion, and there are speakers and microphones onboard to enable two-way audio, which can be helpful for startling burglars or maybe just cooing a bored cat. You can view and manage multiple cameras through the Ring app, though the cameras are a lot more useful if you opt for a monthly Ring Protect subscription ($4.99 a month). The latter adds up to 180 days of recording retention, person and package alerts, more advanced notification features, and regular snapshots.
Ring Stick Up Cam (wireless)
You can mount the battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam anywhere without worrying about wiring. It features 1080p motion detection with night vision and two-way audio, and the quick-release battery is easy to swap out.
Ring Stick Up Cam (wired)
The Ring Stick Up Cam offers an affordable, easy-to-install home security camera that’s usable both indoors and outside. The 1080p sensor has night vision capabilities, and there are speakers and microphones to enable two-way audio.
More midweek deals to shop
- I was reluctant to buy Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at launch. It was my protest against developer Ubisoft’s slack in rebooting the mainline games for next-generation consoles, and I wasn’t sure I wanted to pay so much for a side-scrolling platformer. It’s much more appealing now that it’s down to a record low of $29.99 ($20 off) for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X / S, and Switch at Best Buy. I eventually bit the bullet and found the game was deeper and more challenging than first impressions let on. It has an engaging story and offers just enough double jumping, pole-swinging, and puzzle-solving fun to scratch the itch, and I can safely say fans of the original 2D titles will find great enjoyment here. Read our review.
- There’s no reason to suffer with minimal internal storage when you can get a 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSD card for a mere $24.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. It can expand usable memory in electronics like gaming handhelds, smartphones, and cameras; there’s also an adapter in the box to increase compatibility with full-size SD card readers and devices.
- If you need a wireless gaming headset that won’t require daily charging, check out the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, which is currently matching its all-time low of $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and HyperX’s online storefront. We like that it can last up to 120 hours, which is just absurd. Its 2.4GHz wireless dongle uses USB-C, and you get an adapter to use it with devices that lack the reversible connector. The 53mm drivers sound really good, too, and the headset has improved microphone quality and comfort compared to the previous model. Read our hands-on impressions.
- Twelve South’s HiRise 3 is down to $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon in black, which isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen but is still decent for a MagSafe-compatible 3-in-1 charging stand. It can hold and charge your iPhone and has a rearward charging hook to rest an Apple Watch on, plus a third Qi charging pad in its base for charging a pair of AirPods and other devices. It includes the USB-C cable needed to deliver power to it but not the 20W adapter, which you’ll need for the best results.
- You can get the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar at Amazon for $99.99 ($20 off), which matches its all-time low. The 24-inch 2.0-channel soundbar gets pretty loud for the money and supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. You can use the same Fire TV remote you use for your TV or streaming box to control audio, and there’s a Bluetooth radio for streaming music from your phone, too. We also like how easy the HDMI eARC-compatible soundbar is to set up and use, especially when paired with one of Amazon’s Fire TVs.