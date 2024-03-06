The M2 MacBook Air is already on sale for $100 less than its new starting price

The M2 MacBook Air isn’t majorly different from its predecessor (save for ditching the tapered wedge design we’ve come to appreciate), and in terms of raw speed, it’s not so far behind the M3 model that it can’t handle the lighter workloads these machines are meant for. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is just as sharp, bright, and color-accurate. The machines even weigh roughly the same, and except for the M3 model’s Wi-Fi 6E radio, you’ll get the same connectivity options, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm input.

Perhaps the biggest advantages of the newer M3 Air are its fingerprint-friendly finish and the fact that it supports up to two external displays closed (compared to one with the M2). Otherwise, you’re only missing out on a bit of Wi-Fi futureproofing and the improved power efficiency afforded by the M3’s 3nm process, neither of which is likely to make a huge difference for most people.

Once you’ve wrapped up this year’s round of spring cleaning, you might consider protecting your property’s newfound attractiveness with a security camera. If you don’t already have one, the Ring Stick Up Cam is a versatile and convenient option that can help get you started. And now until the end of the day, you can buy the battery-powered wireless model for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy or the wired model for the same $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

The 1080p, 130-degree field-of-view security camera is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and you can place it on a flat surface or hang it from a wall. It equips your home with digital eyes that can see in the dark and detect motion, and there are speakers and microphones onboard to enable two-way audio, which can be helpful for startling burglars or maybe just cooing a bored cat. You can view and manage multiple cameras through the Ring app, though the cameras are a lot more useful if you opt for a monthly Ring Protect subscription ($4.99 a month). The latter adds up to 180 days of recording retention, person and package alerts, more advanced notification features, and regular snapshots.

Verge Deals on X / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

More midweek deals to shop