Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for two more seasons

The season 1 finale of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender made it fairly clear that more episodes were probably on the way, and now the streamer’s making it official.

Netflix announced today that it has greenlit Albert Kim’s take on Avatar: The Last Airbender for another two seasons that will “bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion.” Netflix also shared a new teaser image suggesting that, like the animated series, the live-action show’s second and third seasons will focus on Team Avatar’s adventures in the Earth Kingdom and Fire Nation, respectively.