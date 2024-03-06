Skip to main content
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for two more seasons

Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is coming back for seasons two and three.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore, a reporter focusing on film, TV, and pop culture. Before The Verge, he wrote about comic books, labor, race, and more at io9 and Gizmodo for almost five years.

A tight shot of a woman with a face painted in white with red eye shadow. The woman’s wearing a golden ornamental hat, and a a green warrior’s outfit.
Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi.
Netflix

The season 1 finale of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender made it fairly clear that more episodes were probably on the way, and now the streamer’s making it official.

Netflix announced today that it has greenlit Albert Kim’s take on Avatar: The Last Airbender for another two seasons that will “bring The Legend of Aang to its proper conclusion.”  Netflix also shared a new teaser image suggesting that, like the animated series, the live-action show’s second and third seasons will focus on Team Avatar’s adventures in the Earth Kingdom and Fire Nation, respectively.

There’s no word yet on when production on the new seasons will begin or when we might expect to see them on Netflix.

