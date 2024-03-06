Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC in May

The flood of PlayStation exclusives coming to the PC continues. This time, it’s the director’s cut of the samurai drama Ghost of Tsushima, which is launching on PC on May 16th. This version of the game includes the main campaign, as well as the Iki Island expansion and multiplayer mode called Legends.

Aside from that, Sony says that the PC port will feature “unlocked frame rates, a variety of graphics settings and presets, and customizable mouse and keyboard controls,” and is “fully optimized for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions and even supports 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups.” The port is being handled by Nixxes, a studio Sony acquired in 2021.