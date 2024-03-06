LinkedIn is down

Just one day after Meta’s network went offline for a while, LinkedIn is now inaccessible around the world, cutting off job listings, resumes, and even influencers. DownDetector started noting reports of problems after 3:45PM ET.

Both the apps and website are offline, while LinkedIn’s status page confirms the issues with a message posted at 4:04PM ET saying, “Some members may be experiencing issues on LinkedIn. We’re actively working on this and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!” The most recent update, posted at 4:25PM ET says, “We are continuing to investigate this issue.”

There’s no sign this problem with the Microsoft-owned social network is connected to Meta’s technical issue on Tuesday or problems elsewhere — no problems are listed with Azure’s cloud or any other services we could spot. The internet connectivity trackers at NetBlocks confirmed the outage is happening across multiple countries, and so far, there’s no word on when it may be resolved.