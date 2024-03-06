Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

LinkedIn is down

LinkedIn is down

/

LinkedIn confirmed a significant outage Wednesday afternoon, as the job-focused social network showed visitors only error messages.

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

Share this story

A pedestrian walks by a sign at a LinkedIn office on July 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. LinkedIn announced plans to cut nearly 200 jobs at offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The cuts follow 700 layoffs earlier in the year.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Just one day after Meta’s network went offline for a while, LinkedIn is now inaccessible around the world, cutting off job listings, resumes, and even influencers. DownDetector started noting reports of problems after 3:45PM ET.

Both the apps and website are offline, while LinkedIn’s status page confirms the issues with a message posted at 4:04PM ET saying, “Some members may be experiencing issues on LinkedIn. We’re actively working on this and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!” The most recent update, posted at 4:25PM ET says, “We are continuing to investigate this issue.”

There’s no sign this problem with the Microsoft-owned social network is connected to Meta’s technical issue on Tuesday or problems elsewhere — no problems are listed with Azure’s cloud or any other services we could spot. The internet connectivity trackers at NetBlocks confirmed the outage is happening across multiple countries, and so far, there’s no word on when it may be resolved.

Until we hear more or LinkedIn is restored, you’ll have to try some other avenue for networking. X execs took a victory lap when Andy Stone had to tweet because Threads and Facebook were down yesterday, so maybe this will be a big moment for Elon Musk’s refreshed job listing pages too.

More from Tech