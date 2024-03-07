How to watch President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his third State of the Union address on Thursday as he hurdles toward a likely rematch with former President Donald Trump in November.

Biden will deliver the speech at the US Capitol at 9PM ET.

This year’s address comes just a couple of days after Super Tuesday, where Biden and Trump each dominated primary ballots across multiple states. That brings them one step closer to entering the official general election campaigning stage.

We’ll be watching for what Biden has to say that could shape the tech policy issues at the forefront of both the presidential campaign and the next few legislative months. The White House has made the safe deployment of artificial intelligence a priority in the past year with Biden’s executive order, for example, and his administration has been working to carry out the CHIPS and Science Act to build a domestic semiconductor industry — so we could see nods to those efforts.

What time does the State of the Union address start?

The State of the Union will start Thursday, March 7th, at 9PM ET.

How do I watch tonight’s State of the Union address?

In addition to major networks and political cable channels that will air the address, you can stream it directly on WH.gov/SOTU and on the White House or president’s social media platforms, including YouTube, X, Facebook, and — for the first time — Instagram, as the administration aims to seek a younger audience.

Who is delivering the Republican response?