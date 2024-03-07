Some of the best Switch games are $20 off in the lead-up to Mario Day

These days, it feels like every day is a recognized holiday of some sort, whether it be National Donut Day, National Dress Day, or some other made-up holiday designed to celebrate... well, something. And while March 10th — aka Mario Day — may not be formally recognized by the US government, it’s one of the ones we at The Verge look forward to most. That’s because it’s one of the best opportunities of the year to save big on games starring Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot.

One thing to note is that, in most instances, only the digital version is available at a discount; however, some retailers — including Nintendo and Best Buy — are extending the sale to select physical titles as well, just in case you prefer a good ol’ fashioned cartridge.

If you’re not ready to pony up for one of the many Qi2 chargers hitting shelves right now, Ugreen’s Magnetic Wireless Charging Station has fallen to an all-time low of $27.99 ($12 off) at Amazon. Unlike the newer Qi2 offerings that provide 15W charging speeds, Ugreen’s charger can only supply 7.5W of power to MagSafe-compatible devices, or 5W to a pair of wireless earbuds or any Qi-ready device if you’re using the integrated charging stand located on the bottom.

I’ve been using Ugreen’s basic magnetic charging station for several months, and while it’s not my go-to option for fast charging my iPhone 13, it works fantastic as a relatively cheap option for using the new Standby mode baked into iOS 17. It’s svelte and sturdy, with an adjustable ball joint that allows you to easily alter the viewing angle of your phone so you can check your calendar, the weather, and other important tidbits of information at a glance. My only qualm is that I’m not a huge fan of the status indicator light built into the base, but it’s a difficult feature to knock given most dual-purpose chargers feature the same thing at this point.

