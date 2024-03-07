Discord is partnering with game developers to sell themed avatars and profile effects

Discord says it will sell official game-themed items in its store soon. Discord launched its in-app store in November with avatar decorations and profile effects available for anyone willing to buy them. Anime and fantasy effects have proved popular, so now, Discord is partnering with game developers to create game-themed versions.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback on the kinds of decorations that you’d like to see, including cosmetics themed to the games you love,” says the Discord team in a blog post. “We’ve come up with a way to make this happen by working with developers to bring themed profile effects and avatar decorations to the Shop. And most importantly, we’ll be sharing the revenue of those purchases with developers so they can make additional money from their amazing creativity through Discord.”

The Discord store will soon have game-themed items. Image: Discord

Discord isn’t naming the game developers or items just yet, simply promising it will share details in the coming weeks. The revenue sharing option on profile effects is arriving alongside another developer-friendly update to Discord called Quests. Discord has been experimenting with its Quests feature over the past year, allowing Discord users to earn in-game items by streaming their game footage to friends during calls.