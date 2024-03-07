Microsoft confirms Surface and Windows AI event for March 21st

Microsoft has quietly announced a “digital event” for Surface, Windows, and Copilot later this month. The March 21st “new era of work” event is targeted at Microsoft’s business customers and will feature new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 devices for businesses, as we reported earlier this week, with a focus on Microsoft’s upcoming AI improvements to Windows 11.

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 commercial versions will be minor spec bumps, according to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans. Microsoft will also offer an OLED display on the Surface Pro 10 for consumers, which the company is expected to reveal later this spring.

The Surface Laptop 6 may include a new design

The new Surface Laptop 6 could be the most interesting device, thanks to a new design that will reportedly include thinner display bezels, rounded corners, a haptic touchpad, and two USB-C and one USB-A ports. Microsoft is rumored to be shipping both Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite-based models of its latest Surface hardware, with Intel models expected in April and the Arm ones in June.

The event page for Microsoft’s March event simply says “tune in here for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface,” suggesting this will be a rather low-key event that’s focused on Microsoft’s big “AI PC” push.