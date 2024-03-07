Netflix’s next live event is a fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Netflix’s foray into sports is going in a new direction. Today, the streamer announced that its next major event will be a fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson that will stream live on Netflix. The bout will take place on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The move is part of a steady expansion into sports from Netflix. So far, that has meant going all in on sports documentaries — including a doc about Paul’s fledgling boxing career — as well as a handful of live events featuring golf and tennis. But two headline (if controversial) names duking it out in an NFL stadium that seats 80,000 marks arguably the biggest bet from the company yet. (And it comes at a time when other broadcasters have largely gotten out of boxing.)