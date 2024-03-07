Netflix’s next live event is a fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Netflix’s foray into sports is going in a new direction. Today, the streamer announced that its next major event will be a fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson that will stream live on Netflix. The bout will take place on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The move is part of a steady expansion into sports from Netflix. So far, that has meant going all in on sports documentaries — including a doc about Paul’s fledgling boxing career — as well as a handful of live events featuring golf and tennis. But two headline (if controversial) names duking it out in an NFL stadium that seats 80,000 marks arguably the biggest bet from the company yet. (And it comes at a time when other broadcasters have largely gotten out of boxing.)
“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said in a statement. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”
The news comes as sports have become an increasingly important facet of the streaming wars. Apple has been pushing on soccer in particular, inking a streaming deal with MLS that got a big boost with the arrival of Lionel Messi in Miami. (The company also recently launched a bare-bones sports app.) Meanwhile, ESPN, Warner Bros., and Fox are partnering on a sports service (with some pushback), and Peacock has seen some big numbers streaming NFL games.