Apple is working to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android because of the EU

Apple is preparing to allow EU-based iPhone users to uninstall its first-party Safari browser by the end of 2024 and is working on a more “user-friendly” way of transferring data “from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone” by fall 2025. That’s according to a new compliance document published by the company, which outlines all the ways it’s complying with the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act that comes into force this week.

Other user-facing initiatives detailed in Apple’s document include a “browser switching solution” to transfer data between browsers on the same device, which it plans to make available by late 2024 or early 2025. It’ll also be possible to change the default navigation app on iOS by March 2025 in the EU.

The document doesn’t explicitly state whether any of these features will be available globally or whether they’ll be exclusive to users in the EU (we’ve reached out to clarify). But many of the company’s previously announced plans to comply with the DMA — including the ability to run browser engines other than WebKit and install third-party app stores — are only available in the bloc.

Apple’s document describes the phone data transfer feature as “a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone.” It says that plans for the feature will build on existing migration tools that are already offered by other companies.