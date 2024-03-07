Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collaboration has won me back

Overwatch 2 has had a few collaborations since its launch. First there was the One Punch Man collaboration with the big-fisted hero Doomfist getting the highly appropriate Saitama skin. The next crossover was for the K-pop fans, with Overwatch’s prominent female heroes getting skins from the girl group Le Sserafim. But this latest collaboration, in my not so humble opinion, is the one best yet. 3... 2... 1... Let’s Jam.

On March 12th, Overwatch 2 is bringing Cowboy Bebop to the game, and you’ll be able to unlock skins for the Bebop crew: Spike Spiegel as Cassidy, Faye Valentine as Ashe, Jet Black as Mauga, Ed as Sombra, while the adorable corgi Ein gets a Wreckingball skin. The detail that went into these legendary skins is blowing my mind. Cassidy’s gun is modeled off Spike’s iconic Swordfish ship. Ashe’s Faye skin transforms her robot companion (and ultimate ability) B.O.B. into Faye’s ship, the Redtail.

In addition to the skins, there will be all kinds of Bebop-themed sprays, highlight intros, and emotes. I’m more than positive most of Bebop’s most iconic moments will be memorialized — if there isn’t a Punch and Judy spray I will be causing a ruckus — but I hope the Overwatch team added in some deeper cuts including referencing the show’s fantastic movie that came out in 2001.

Best of all, this collaboration will feature music from anime’s legendary soundtrack. The idea of possibly booting up Overwatch and hearing “The Real Folk Blues” or “Spokey Dokey” or “Rush” is making me seriously emotional. Despite the game remaining firmly lodged in my heart since its launch in 2016, I haven’t played a match of Overwatch 2 in months for an assorted number of reasons.