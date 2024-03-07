Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

EA just added classics like Dungeon Keeper, SimCity 3000, and Populous on Steam

EA just added classics like Dungeon Keeper, SimCity 3000, and Populous on Steam

/

Just what the Steam Deck was made for.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A screenshot from the video game Populous.
Populous.
Image: EA

There hasn’t been a lot of good news out of EA lately, but here’s some: the company just launched a bunch of classic games on Steam. The new (old) releases include nine games in total, spanning franchises like Dungeon Keeper, Populous, and SimCity.

Here’s the full list:

  • Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection
  • SimCity 3000 Unlimited
  • Populous
  • Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
  • Populous: The Beginning
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold
  • Dungeon Keeper 2
  • Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack
  • The Saboteur

That’s a solid list of classics for Steam users, though it should be noted that most of these games — along with plenty of others like Wing Commander, Ultima, and Theme Park — are already available through the classic game service GOG. But more choice is always a good thing. This is particularly true when it comes to making older games more accessible on modern platforms, something that’s becoming increasingly rare for all but the biggest titles.

More from Gaming