EA just added classics like Dungeon Keeper, SimCity 3000, and Populous on Steam

There hasn’t been a lot of good news out of EA lately, but here’s some: the company just launched a bunch of classic games on Steam. The new (old) releases include nine games in total, spanning franchises like Dungeon Keeper, Populous, and SimCity.
Here’s the full list:
- Command & Conquer The Ultimate Collection
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited
- Populous
- Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- Populous: The Beginning
- Dungeon Keeper Gold
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack
- The Saboteur
That’s a solid list of classics for Steam users, though it should be noted that most of these games — along with plenty of others like Wing Commander, Ultima, and Theme Park — are already available through the classic game service GOG. But more choice is always a good thing. This is particularly true when it comes to making older games more accessible on modern platforms, something that’s becoming increasingly rare for all but the biggest titles.