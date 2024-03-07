EA just added classics like Dungeon Keeper, SimCity 3000, and Populous on Steam

There hasn’t been a lot of good news out of EA lately , but here’s some: the company just launched a bunch of classic games on Steam . The new (old) releases include nine games in total, spanning franchises like Dungeon Keeper, Populous, and SimCity.

That’s a solid list of classics for Steam users, though it should be noted that most of these games — along with plenty of others like Wing Commander, Ultima, and Theme Park — are already available through the classic game service GOG. But more choice is always a good thing. This is particularly true when it comes to making older games more accessible on modern platforms, something that’s becoming increasingly rare for all but the biggest titles.