Chevy lifts stop-sale order on glitchy Blazer EV — and slashes prices

Chevy lifted the stop-sale order on the Blazer EV that was put in place last December after numerous owners and reviewers reported significant issues with the vehicle’s software, including blank infotainment screens and error messages while charging.

Chevy rolled out a software update that it says should fix the problems as well as provide a few enhancements for Blazer EV owners. In addition, Chevy announced it was cutting the Blazer EV’s price by an average of $5,900 and that the vehicle will qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit when sales resume.

“We are excited to have the Chevrolet Blazer EV available again, this time with a compelling price, enhanced features and functionality and qualifying for the full consumer tax credit,” Chevy VP Scott Bell said in a statement.

The problems first started when a number of reviewers reported experiencing problems almost immediately after receiving their Blazer EVs. Edmunds, for example, said its Blazer “went from perfectly fine to totally on the fritz” after just one trip from Los Angeles to San Diego. And InsideEVs’ Kevin Williams reported that his infotainment screen went completely blank and that an attempt to charge the vehicle failed after just 28 hours of driving the Blazer EV.

Chevy said its software update should address these and other concerns about the Blazer EV and that it plans on carrying over the fixes to GM’s other electric vehicles. The automaker, which also owns Cadillac, GMC, and Buick, has experienced numerous delays in rolling out its Ultium-branded EVs, mostly related to software and battery problems. Other customers have also reported technical glitches with their non-Blazer vehicles.

The Chevy Blazer’s new prices﻿. Image: Chevy

To sweeten the deal after the long delay, Chevy is slashing prices on the Blazer EV. The LT AWD version, which previously sold for $56,715, will now retail for $50,195, including destination charges. The RS AWD will now sell for $54,595, down from the original price of $60,215. And the RS RWD will go for $56,170, down from $61,790.

The lowest price version, the Blazer LT FWD, will start at “under $50,000” when it arrives later this year. Chevy says it will announce the exact price, as well as prices for the RS FWD SS models, closer to their sale date.

The Blazer EV will also qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which, as of this year, can be applied at the dealership for new buyers. That will bring the Blazer down to as low as $42,695 for the LT AWD version.