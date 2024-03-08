Fortnite has been down all day, and the outage isn’t over

The launch of Fortnite’s Greek mythology-themed Chapter 5: Season 2 has been on hold since early this morning after the usual downtime for maintenance didn’t end on schedule. Epic usually takes the servers down at 3AM ET to prepare for a big update, but then the battle royale game never came back online, with messages saying the work would take a few hours longer than usual.

The most recent message from the Fortnite Status account on X came just after 4PM ET, telling players they could preload the new update “in approximately five hours.” How long will it take until everyone is able to log in and actually play? We don’t know yet, but we’ll update you on the issue as more information comes in.

A message sent at around 6PM ET warned players about a “device not supported” message on Android that should be fixed once the update comes out.