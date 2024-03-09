You can grab a PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $399.99 right now

Happy Saturday, dear readers! Just over a week ago, we saw a bundle containing the disc-based PlayStation 5 “slim” and a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drop to $449 ($50 off) — a deal that’s still readily available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. What’s changed over the past week, however, is that Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are all now selling the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition with the same Spider-Man sequel for $399.99 ($50 off), an all-time low.
If you’ve been thinking about picking up Sony’s latest console, there’s never been a better time to do so. Sony’s new midcycle refresh isn’t drastically slimmer than the original model that launched in 2020, though it does feature two front-facing USB-C ports — instead of one USB-C and one USB-A — as well as an expanded 1TB of built-in storage (up from 825GB). The standard model also comes with a removable disc drive for playing physical games and other Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, which, if you buy the base PS5 Digital Edition, you can still pick up at a later date for $79.99. The optional drive is relatively easy to attach and detach, too, and doesn’t require any tools.
As far as games are concerned, the PS5 is currently hitting its stride. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth just launched, and Microsoft’s recent strategy shift means we’re about to see former exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves hitting Sony’s console as soon as this month. Then there’s Sony’s expansive back catalog of exclusives to consider, including Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, and — yes — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
A bundle consisting of the PS5 Digital Edition and a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The digital model lacks a disc drive, though you can still purchase one at a later date.
A bundle that pairs Sony’s new PS5 with a disc drive and a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
We’ve been hearing rumors about a new MacBook Air and iPad slate for several months now, and this week Apple confirmed the existence of the first. As of yesterday, March 8th, the M3-powered MacBook Air is available to purchase, raising the hopes that we’ll see new iPad Pros — and a larger version of its cheaper sibling, the iPad Air — any day now.
If released, Apple’s highest-end tablets will likely be its most expensive. If you need a powerful tablet right now, though, both the M1 and M2-powered versions of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are down to some of their best prices to date. You can currently grab the last-gen, LTE-enabled 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Woot for an all-time low of $809.99 ($490 off) with 128GB of storage. Alternatively, My Best Buy Plus members can snag the newer M2-powered iPad Pro starting at $949.99 ($150 off).
Both are powerhouse tablets you can use as a replacement for your laptop, the kind that allows you to easily create digital artwork or tackle more demanding photo or video editing work while on the go. They may not sport the rumored OLED display we might see on Apple’s upcoming models, but they offer beautiful Mini LED panels with a max refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The M1 model just isn’t as snappy and does away with some newer features, including Wi-Fi 6E support.
Read our reviews of the M1 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Pro.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021, LTE)
Apple’s iPad Pro from 2021 uses with the company’s own M1 processor and features a Thunderbolt / USB-C port. The 12.9-inch model also touts one of the best displays of any tablet even available today.
12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro (2022, Wi-Fi)
Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the faster M2 processor and supports Wi-Fi 6E but otherwise shares the same design as its predecessor. The larger 12.9-inch model also sports a higher-quality Mini LED panel than the 11-inch version.
Verge Deals on X /
Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
More Saturday savings
- Samsung is offering a $100 discount when you reserve one of the new 2024 TVs it’s set to reveal during the company’s Unbox & Discover event on March 21st. It’s anybody’s guess which TVs those will be, though, we could see the return of Samsung’s glare-free QD-OLED TV or the latest version of its art-like Frame TV. Either way, all you need to do is submit your email address and name, so it’s worth signing up for the ongoing promo just in case.
- Amazon and Best Buy are still selling a single Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb for just $15.99 ($12 off), which remains an all-time low. Not only can the 1,100-lumen, 75W Bluetooth bulb produce a spectrum of warm and cool light, but it also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home for voice control.
- Apple’s new M3-equipped MacBook Air might be $50 off for My Best Buy Plus members, but it’s still expensive even before the discount. If you want a cheaper laptop, the M1 MacBook Air is still available with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $749.99 ($250 off) at Best Buy. It’s a terrific performer that’s great for everyday use despite its age, though, it isn’t as fast as the new models and only supports one external display when closed. Read our review.
- Moment currently is taking up to 50 percent off various cameras, accessories, bags, and other goods as part of its Annual Spring Sale. The promotion includes the excellent Tele 58mm M-series Lens, which lets you take sharp, detailed close-ups with the latest iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, and OnePlus phones for $99 ($51 off).
- If you’ve been looking for a cheap-ish way to give virtual reality a spin, you can currently grab an unopened, 128GB Meta Quest 2 at Woot with a one-year warranty for $229 ($30 off). The last-gen wireless headset certainly isn’t as comfortable or spec-heavy as the newer Quest 3 — nor can it handle mixed-reality experiences — but it can tap into the same library of games, including Supernatural and the recent Resident Evil 4 remake. Read our original review.