You can grab a PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $399.99 right now

Happy Saturday, dear readers! Just over a week ago, we saw a bundle containing the disc-based PlayStation 5 “slim” and a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drop to $449 ($50 off) — a deal that’s still readily available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. What’s changed over the past week, however, is that Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are all now selling the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition with the same Spider-Man sequel for $399.99 ($50 off), an all-time low.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Sony’s latest console, there’s never been a better time to do so. Sony’s new midcycle refresh isn’t drastically slimmer than the original model that launched in 2020, though it does feature two front-facing USB-C ports — instead of one USB-C and one USB-A — as well as an expanded 1TB of built-in storage (up from 825GB). The standard model also comes with a removable disc drive for playing physical games and other Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, which, if you buy the base PS5 Digital Edition, you can still pick up at a later date for $79.99. The optional drive is relatively easy to attach and detach, too, and doesn’t require any tools.

We’ve been hearing rumors about a new MacBook Air and iPad slate for several months now, and this week Apple confirmed the existence of the first. As of yesterday, March 8th, the M3-powered MacBook Air is available to purchase, raising the hopes that we’ll see new iPad Pros — and a larger version of its cheaper sibling, the iPad Air — any day now.

If released, Apple’s highest-end tablets will likely be its most expensive. If you need a powerful tablet right now, though, both the M1 and M2-powered versions of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are down to some of their best prices to date. You can currently grab the last-gen, LTE-enabled 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Woot for an all-time low of $809.99 ($490 off) with 128GB of storage. Alternatively, My Best Buy Plus members can snag the newer M2-powered iPad Pro starting at $949.99 ($150 off).

Both are powerhouse tablets you can use as a replacement for your laptop, the kind that allows you to easily create digital artwork or tackle more demanding photo or video editing work while on the go. They may not sport the rumored OLED display we might see on Apple’s upcoming models, but they offer beautiful Mini LED panels with a max refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The M1 model just isn’t as snappy and does away with some newer features, including Wi-Fi 6E support.

Read our reviews of the M1 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Pro.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021, LTE) $ 810 $ 1300 38 % off $ 810 $ 810 $ 1300 38 % off Apple’s iPad Pro from 2021 uses with the company’s own M1 processor and features a Thunderbolt / USB-C port. The 12.9-inch model also touts one of the best displays of any tablet even available today. $810 at Woot (128GB)

