The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale starting at a rare $299

I’m looking down at my aging Apple Watch 6 and noticing that it’s April 1st, so I had to double-check Amazon’s listing for the Apple Watch Series 9 just to make sure the price wasn’t a joke. The 41mm / GPS model with the midnight case and Sport Loop band is on sale at Amazon for $299.99 ($100 off) — only $30 more than its lowest price to date. Unfortunately, no other colors are currently matching that price as of writing.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is our top choice for iPhone users who need a fitness tracker. It has all the sensors needed to track essential fitness metrics and other measures of well-being, including sleep. (Presumably, this model lacks the SpO2 oxygen sensor that Apple was forced to remove due to patent disputes.)

While it wasn’t a major step up from the previous model, Apple’s latest smartwatch introduces new capabilities and hardware, including an S9 SiP processor that supports on-device Siri commands and ultra wideband radios for precision Find My support, allowing you to locate your iPhone in addition to AirTags. It also supports Apple’s new double tap gesture, which lets you respond to certain prompts and events without using your other hand.

While we love the improvements made to Sennheiser’s newest flagship earbuds (read our Momentum True Wireless 4 review), they’re still a little too expensive for some tastes at $299.95. Thankfully, there’s a great deal available on the last-gen model if you need a new pair of wireless earbuds and are interested in hearing the brand’s lauded sound signature. Now until April 10th (or while supplies last), Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 3 are down to $119.99 in white at Woot, matching their all-time low.

We’ve found that the Momentum True Wireless 3 still hold up well when it comes to sheer audio quality, allowing them to hang with the top models from Bose, Sony, and Apple. They feature solid active noise cancellation with a transparency mode that’s not quite as convincing as competitors, but it comes close. You’ll also get a wireless charging case that adds another 21 hours of battery life to the earbuds’ seven-hour runtime.

When testing them earlier in their lifespan, the Momentum True Wireless 3 suffered from minor bugs and connectivity issues. We’re not sure the company has been able to solve them all with the various firmware updates it’s issued since, but they may be worth a try at this price, especially since they now offer multipoint support and come with a two-year warranty.

Verge Deals on X / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

More deals you won’t feel foolish buying