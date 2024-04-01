The FTC is trying to help victims of impersonation scams get their money back

Using government seals or business logos when communicating with consumers by mail or online.

Spoofing government and business emails and web addresses, including spoofing “.gov” email addresses or using lookalike email addresses or websites that rely on misspellings of a company’s name.

Falsely implying government or business affiliation by using terms that are known to be affiliated with a government agency or business (e.g., stating “I’m calling from the Clerk’s Office” to falsely imply affiliation with a court of law).