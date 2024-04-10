Today is the last day to take advantage of Samsung’s buy one, get one free TV promo

Who doesn’t want a free TV? If you were eyeing Samsung’s new anti-glare OLED or one of the many models it announced back at CES, Samsung and Amazon are both still offering a free 65-inch TV when you preorder select 2024 models. You’ll have to act quickly, though, as the ongoing buy one, get one promo ends tomorrow, April 11th.

Granted, the free TV is an entry-level TU690T from 2022, which is a pretty basic 4K TV with a 60Hz panel and only two HDMI ports. But if you were already thinking of picking up the 2024 version of Samsung’s OLED S95D, its artsy Frame TV, the Neo QLED 8K, or Neo QLED 4K, the TU69OT can still serve as a decent secondary TV for a spare bedroom or garage. It lacks modern features like local dimming and variable refresh rate tech, but it does support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with all your major streaming apps. It also typically retails for about $480, so you could try to sell it to offset some of the preorder cost.

As for Samsung’s 2024 lineup, the glare-free QD-OLED S95D is the most notable (and the brightest), but each TV has its own perks. The new Neo QLED 8K uses an 8K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and starts at $4,999.99, while the Neo QLED 4K starts at $1,499.99 and sports a 144Hz refresh rate like the QD-OLED S95D. The 4K Frame, meanwhile, starts at $999.99 and continues to sit in a category of its own, with an anti-glare matte finish and a 120Hz display that showcases artwork when idle.

The TU690T certainly isn’t going to compete with Samsung’s more premium models, but hey, free is free.