This luxury watch is about as thin as a strand of spaghetti

The Italian luxury brand Bulgari has broken the record for the world’s thinnest mechanical watch yet again. Its new Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC watch measures just 1.7mm thick — about the same thickness as your typical strand of spaghetti, as reported earlier by Dezeen.

Bulgari has long held the record for the world’s thinnest watch, but it had to go even thinner following the 2022 release of Richard Mille’s 1.75mm RM UP-01 Ferrari watch. The result is the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, which comes with an “optimized” 40mm case that’s “even thinner than a coin.” Bulgari somehow managed to fit all 170 components that power the wearable within its case, some of which you can see at work with the openwork dial.

1 / 4 It’s even thinner than a quarter. Image: Bulgari

Bulgari uses tungsten carbide for the watch’s mainplate (the part of the watch that serves as the base for all the moving parts), along with titanium for the bracelet, lugs, and bezel. Unlike Bulgari’s previous record-holding watches, this one is a certified chronometer. The certification is granted by the Swiss Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres (COSC) and indicates that the watch has gone through extensive testing to ensure it maintains accurate timekeeping.

The watch has a “datamatrix” engraved on the back, which Bulgari managing director Antoine Pin says offers a “digital experience of your watch.” It also gives owners access to “all information about the product,” including the warranty and user manual. He doesn’t specify whether this code links you to an NFT like Bulgari’s previous ultra-thin watch, though.