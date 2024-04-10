Ford Mustang Mach-E gets more range, faster charging, and quicker acceleration

Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang Mach-E, with more range, faster charging, and quicker acceleration than past models.

Ford is the No. 2 seller of EVs in the US but still trails far behind Tesla in terms of total number of sales. The Elon Musk-run company has seen its market share in the US slip quarter over quarter but still commands over 50 percent of the EV market. As such, Ford is tweaking its flagship EV in the hopes of improving its market position.

The 2024 Mach-E will now travel around 10–20 miles farther than previous model years

The 2024 Mach-E will now travel around 10–20 miles farther than previous model years, Ford says. The rear-wheel drive motor configuration with extended battery range now boasts a total EPA-estimated range of 320 miles, while the standard battery version will get 250 miles of range. Ford lists the range of the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT as 280 miles.

In addition, it will accelerate from zero to 60mph in 3.3 seconds, which Ford says is faster than both the Tesla Model Y and Porsche Macan 4 Electric, and will sprint the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds at 114mph. The Performance upgrade is optional on the Mach-E GT but standard on the new special-edition Rally version of the electric SUV.

When plugged into a DC fast charger, the 2024 Mach-E can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 36.2 minutes with the extended range battery — 8.8 minutes faster than previous models.

Earlier this year, Ford slashed prices on the Mach-E, mostly in response to Tesla’s price cuts. The price cuts were also a reflection of the new reality in which EV sales are not growing as fast as they were in prior years as more customers cast about for the right price as well as more evidence that the charging infrastructure is going to work reliably.