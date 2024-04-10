Logitech’s excellent wired gaming mouse is down to $36 today

I’ve tried many gaming mice over the years, but I always seem to come back to Logitech’s G502 Hero. I started with the wired version many moons ago, and it’s just as good as the wireless model if you don’t mind it staying tethered to your PC. It has the advantage of having zero latency (although the wireless model is close) and it’s the more economical choice, too. The wired model is even cheaper than usual over at Amazon right now, where it’s close to an all-time low at $35.99. That’s about $14 off its usual price of $49.99. Best Buy also has it for a dollar more at $36.99.
The G502 uses a 25,600 DPI Hero sensor, which offers so wide a range of sensitivity tuning that you should have no problems getting your cursor or turning speeds just right. It also features RGB lighting and 11 programmable buttons, both easily customizable with Logitech’s G Hub app. One of my favorite features is the weighted mouse wheel that toggles between free-flowing and ridged friction with the click of a button. I also like the DPI toggle that lets you lower the sensitivity temporarily, which is great for lining up the perfect shot in shooting games or making fine adjustments in digital imaging apps like Photoshop.
Logitech G502 Hero
Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features as our top pick for the best gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less.
If you need affordable Joy-Con replacements for your Nintendo Switch to address drifting issues, the Hori Split Pad Compact might be the best starting point. They offer a nice balance between size, affordability, and added grip. Target Circle members (the retailer’s free loyalty rewards program) can buy a pair for $25.99 (about $7 off) at Target, establishing a new price floor.
Bulkier replacements may have better ergonomics and a few more features, but not everyone enjoys the added heft. The Split Pad Compact meets in the middle without too many compromises compared to the bigger Split Pad Pro. You still get raised analog sticks, dual programmable rear buttons, and a turbo function. What you don’t get compared to official Joy-Cons is haptic feedback, NFC, IR, or motion controls. Those tradeoffs are typical for any third-party controller and more than fair for the Split Pad Compact, considering they cost a third of the price.
Hori Split Pad Compact
The Hori Split Pad Compact offers a comfortable grip for using your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode without the added bulk that comes with the Split Pad Pro. Read our hands-on impressions.
A few more deals we like
- Yale’s Assure Lock 2 is our favorite smart lock, and the most basic model starts around $127 (about $33 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, and The Home Depot in satin nickel. This is the version with a physical button keypad and no key hole. The black suede color is also on sale for around $130 at Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. We like that the lock is relatively inexpensive and comes with useful features like automatic locking and virtual keys. It’s compatible with an optional Wi-Fi module ($72.30 at Amazon and The Home Depot) that adds Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings support, plus more remote unlocking capabilities. Read our review.
- Apple’s 96W USB-C adapter is down to $39.99 (around 50 percent off) at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. That’s a great price for the company’s official charger that’s meant to supply MacBooks and iPads with quick charging capabilities. There’s only a single USB-C port, and it’s pretty bulky compared to comparable third-party chargers, but this price is as good as it gets if you prefer Apple.
- You can get a four-pack of Kasa’s smart Wi-Fi plugs for $34.83 (about $15 off) when clipping a $5 coupon at Amazon, nearly matching the all-time low price we saw during Black Friday. The plugs offer remote control over any device you plug into it, whether you’re using the Kasa app or issuing voice commands using Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can also set up routines and monitor energy usage in real time or view its power draw over time. Each plug has an 1800-watt (15-amp) max load.