The first confirmed Playtron gaming handheld is aimed squarely at crypto bros

/

The SuiPlay0X1 is a theoretical Playtron-powered Web3 gaming handheld.

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

An early render of the SuiPlay0X1.
An early render of the SuiPlay0X1.
Image: Mysten Labs

Last month, I told you how a new startup is trying to build an Android of PC gaming by picking up where the Steam Deck left off. It’s an intriguing idea from a company with an awful lot to prove.

Today, we’re getting the first announcement of the first Playtron-powered handheld, the SuiPlay0X1... but it’s probably not the proof we need? I laughed when I saw GamingOnLinux’s headline: “The first handheld to use PlaytronOS is some Web3 thing.”

The SuiPlay0X1 comes from Mysten Labs, one of Playtron’s seed investors, and right now, it’s a handful of concept renders around the idea that gamers might want a handheld (and game store) that cryptographically ties some games to Mysten’s Sui cryptocurrency and blockchain. That way, you could buy and own games on the blockchain. Mysten’s also promising crypto-incentives and rewards when you buy and play.

Image: Playtron

According to interviews at Decrypt and VentureBeat, the SuiPlay0X1 will natively integrate Sui into its PlaytronOS — and Mysten claims to have “numerous game partners who are planning on launching games on the Sui blockchain,” writes VB’s Dean Takahashi. Mysten’s targeting a 2025 release date and a retail price of $500.

If good Sui-enabled Web3 games don’t materialize, well, PlaytronOS has access to Steam and the Epic Games Store, too, and $500 could be a competitive price for a good handheld by today’s standards.

But we’ve got no reason to think that this would be a good handheld yet, as these aren’t hardware companies, and they haven’t revealed a single spec — they’re not even sure what kind of chip it will contain. Here’s a passage from VentureBeat:

The architecture of the device is to be determined. It might be based on Advanced Micro Devices technology. But there are other system-on-chip vendors that Playtron is working with.

Playtron CEO Kirt McMaster tells me the company’s currently looking for a manufacturer to build the machines and to expect a follow-up announcement “in about three months” with specs and preorder opportunities.

I’m not going to say the V word yet, but it feels a little early for Mysten to promise this handheld “will be available in stores worldwide in 2025.” Cool light bar, though.

Image: Playtron
Image: Playtron
Image: Playtron

