A Monopoly movie is coming courtesy of Margot Robbie and Lionsgate

Monopoly — a board game about forcing people into bankruptcy by buying up as much real estate as possible — does not seem like something that would make for an entertaining cinematic escape from reality, but Lionsgate plans to test that theory.

Variety reports that a Monopoly movie is in the works at Lionsgate that will be produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap — the same outfit that backed Birds of Prey, Barbie, and Saltburn. In a statement about the new film, Lionsgate film head Adam Fogelson expressed his confidence in LuckyChap’s “clear point of view” on the Monopoly IP and excitement about the possibility of the game becoming another blockbuster for the production outfit.