You can snag Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and all 48 DLC tracks for $20 off right now

Despite essentially being a rehash of the bestselling Wii U game of all time, I’d argue Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the quintessential multiplayer game for the Nintendo Switch (sorry, Smash Bros. stans). The 2017 title only got better with the additional 48 tracks Nintendo introduced as DLC, which, thanks to a discount at Amazon and Walmart, you can currently grab alongside the base game for $64.98 ($20 off).
The so-called Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass includes a digital copy of the original Switch game and all six waves of added DLC content, which Nintendo also offers as a standalone purchase for $24.99 or as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription for $49.99 a year. The booster pack contains eight additional characters and an extensive collection of remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games, including entries from the N64, Wii, GBA, DS, and 3DS eras.
Admittedly, not all of the tracks are quite as detailed or inventive as the ones Nintendo shipped with the base game — nor do they all pack anti-gravity pads, underwater driving, and some newer elements introduced in Mario Kart 8 — but you’re probably not going to care when you’re replaying Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, and other classic tracks that have received a faithful makeover for the Switch.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a popular kart racing game packed with courses and characters. The Booster Course Pass just adds to the fun, providing you with more characters and a trove of remastered tracks to get blue-shelled on.
With Disney Plus’ next Star Wars show premiering on June 4th and the second season of House of the Dragon following shortly thereafter, it feels safe to say that the summer TV schedule is beginning to fill out with some expected heavy hitters. Thankfully, if you’re looking for a better way to stream all your favorite shows on your TV, Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now for $39.99 ($20 off), matching its lowest price to date.
For years, Amazon’s last-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max was one of our favorite streaming devices. It offered a great selection of streaming apps, an easy-to-use interface that took a content-forward approach to curation, and more powerful voice capabilities than the competition. The newest model builds upon that solid foundation with Wi-Fi 6E support, widgets, and an expanded 16GB of storage (up from 8GB), while maintaining broad HDR support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Obviously, we’re not big fans of the way Fire TV devices now play ads at startup by default — who is? — but at least you can avoid the ham-fisted advertising tactic by disabling them in the settings menu. And trust us, you’re going to want to.
- If you find midrange phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to be pretty drab, the Nothing Phone 2 is currently on sale starting at $539 ($60 off) direct from Nothing. It checks a lot of the midrange boxes — it’s got a capable Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and even wireless charging — but its main selling points are its slick translucent design and unique light strip notification indicators. It’s a vibe-tastic smartphone, though, sadly, it’s not certified to work with Verizon. Read our review.
- The Stream Controller, Razer’s take on Elgato’s much-loved Stream Deck, is matching its all-time low of $199.99 ($70 off) at Amazon. The desk-friendly 12-key macro controller — which relies on Loupedeck’s software, as opposed to Razer’s — is aimed at content creators or really anyone who wants to program shortcuts for carrying out various PC and smart home tasks. I haven’t been able to futz with one yet, but it looks a little more robust than most of Elgato’s offerings, with eight customizable buttons at the bottom and three tactile analog dials on either side of the screen.
- Members of Target’s free Circle program can pick up the latest Tile Mate for $17.99 ($7 off), which nearly matches its best price to date. We often feature the handy location trackers in our gift guides and deal coverage, namely because they’re one of the few options that let you keep tabs on your belongings regardless of whether you’re an Android or iOS user. They also sport an admirable 250-foot Bluetooth range, replaceable batteries, and a lanyard hole that allows you to easily attach them to your keys and other items.
- This isn’t a deal, per se, but it’s worth flagging that Google now accepts trade-ins when purchasing a Pixel Tablet. The exact amount varies based on the make and model, though you can net up to $450 on select iPads and $325 for various Samsung tablets, including older models going as far back as 2019. Trade-ins just need to be in “good condition,” meaning they turn on and feature a working, crack-free display. Read our Pixel Tablet review.