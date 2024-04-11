You can snag Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and all 48 DLC tracks for $20 off right now

Despite essentially being a rehash of the bestselling Wii U game of all time, I’d argue Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the quintessential multiplayer game for the Nintendo Switch (sorry, Smash Bros. stans). The 2017 title only got better with the additional 48 tracks Nintendo introduced as DLC, which, thanks to a discount at Amazon and Walmart, you can currently grab alongside the base game for $64.98 ($20 off).

The so-called Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass includes a digital copy of the original Switch game and all six waves of added DLC content, which Nintendo also offers as a standalone purchase for $24.99 or as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription for $49.99 a year. The booster pack contains eight additional characters and an extensive collection of remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games, including entries from the N64, Wii, GBA, DS, and 3DS eras.

Admittedly, not all of the tracks are quite as detailed or inventive as the ones Nintendo shipped with the base game — nor do they all pack anti-gravity pads, underwater driving, and some newer elements introduced in Mario Kart 8 — but you’re probably not going to care when you’re replaying Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, and other classic tracks that have received a faithful makeover for the Switch.

For years, Amazon’s last-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max was one of our favorite streaming devices. It offered a great selection of streaming apps, an easy-to-use interface that took a content-forward approach to curation, and more powerful voice capabilities than the competition. The newest model builds upon that solid foundation with Wi-Fi 6E support, widgets, and an expanded 16GB of storage (up from 8GB), while maintaining broad HDR support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Obviously, we’re not big fans of the way Fire TV devices now play ads at startup by default — who is? — but at least you can avoid the ham-fisted advertising tactic by disabling them in the settings menu. And trust us, you’re going to want to.

