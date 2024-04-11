Skip to main content
Instagram will blur nudes in messages sent to minors

The nudity protections will be switched on by default globally for users under 18, with adults also encouraged to enable the feature.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

An example of Instagrams new nude image blurring feature.
The new protections for blurring nude images will start rolling out globally in the coming weeks.
Image: Meta

Instagram is preparing to roll out a new safety feature that blurs nude images in messages, as part of efforts to protect minors on the platform from abuse and sexually exploitative scams.

Announced by Meta on Thursday, the new feature — which both blurs images detected to contain nudity and discourages users from sending them — will be enabled by default for teenage Instagram users, as identified by the birthday information on their account. A notification will also encourage adult users to turn it on.

These efforts follow longstanding criticism that platforms like Facebook and Instagram have caused harm to their youngest users, from harming children’s mental health and body image, to knowingly platforming abusive parents and creating a “marketplace for predators in search of children”

The new feature will be tested in the coming weeks according to the Wall Street Journal, with a global rollout expected over the next few months. Meta says the feature uses on-device machine learning to analyze whether an image sent via Instagram’s direct messaging service contains nudity, and that the company won’t have access to these images unless they’ve been reported.

A screenshot of Instagram’s incoming nudity protection feature blurring a nude image in messages.
Whether you’re sending or receiving nude images, users with the protection feature enabled will be presented with messages warning them to be mindful.
Image: Meta

When the protection is enabled, Instagram users who receive nude photographs will be presented with a message telling them not to feel pressured to respond, alongside options to block and report the sender. “This feature is designed not only to protect people from seeing unwanted nudity in their DMs, but also to protect them from scammers who may send nude images to trick people into sending their own images in return,” Meta said in its announcement.

A snapshot of the warning message that will be shown to teen Instagram users who receive unwanted nude images in their DMs.
Here’s an example of what will be shown to minors who are DM’d a nude photograph, giving them quick access to block the sender if they choose.
Image: Meta

Users who try to DM a nude will also see a message warning them about the dangers of sharing sensitive photos, while another warning message will discourage users who attempt to forward a nude image they’ve received.

This is the latest of Meta’s attempts to bolster protections for children on its platforms, having backed a tool for taking sexually explicit images of minors offline in February 2023 and restricting their access to harmful topics like suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders earlier this year.

