Apple’s second-gen AirPods are available at a rare discount

We don’t often recommend five-year-old earbuds, but Apple’s second-generation AirPods are one of those rare gadgets that have stood the test of time. They’re still a good option if you just need a simple pair of earbuds that integrate well with other Apple devices, and right now, they’re just $89 ($40 off) at Amazon and Walmart. That’s $20 shy of the all-time low price set during Black Friday and the best price we’ve seen them sell for so far this year.
Apple’s last-gen entry-level earbuds still deliver excellent sound and voice call quality, even if they lack the IPX4 water resistance and MagSafe charging compatibilities of the third-gen AirPods. They nail the basics with long battery life and reliable performance, while letting Apple device owners quickly switch between iOS devices, tap into Siri hands-free, and take advantage of other handy perks. If you’re a casual listener who doesn’t need the noise cancellation found in the latest AirPods Pro, all in all, they’re a good buy — especially at this price.
These AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup.
If you’re looking to ease your way into waking up earlier, the Hatch Restore 2 is on sale for $179.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. That’s an unusual discount on one of the most effective sleep gadgets we’ve tested in some time and also its second-best price to date.
The Hatch Restore 2 is an attractive, color-changing sunrise lamp that also doubles as a smart alarm clock. Its simulated sunrise and peaceful-sounding alarms are designed to gently wake you up. The best part is that it comes with audio content to help you establish morning and nighttime routines, which include white noise, positive affirmations, stretches, meditations, sleep stories, and more. Just bear in mind that while the sunrise alarms and sleep sounds are free, you’ll have to pay $4.99 a month to access the rest of the content library.
Hatch Restore 2
The Hatch Restore 2 is a smart alarm clock that doubles as a sunrise lamp. It also has a number of white noise sounds and audio content to help you build morning and nighttime routines.
More deals and discounts
- Best Buy is offering new and qualifying returning subscribers three months of Apple TV Plus for free. The subscription normally costs $9.99 per month and grants access to Apple hits like Constellation, Silo, The Morning Show, Severance, and more.
- The Polaroid I-2 instant camera is down to an all-time low price of $499.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and B&H Photo. The premium instant camera is Polaroid’s most capable yet, producing relatively sharp photos with built-in manual controls. It’s admittedly overkill for the casual instant camera user and a little complicated to set up, but it’s a good buy for photographers.
- You can buy the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage from Amazon starting at $899.99 ($220 off), which is a new all-time low price for this model. The 6.7-inch flip phone sports a larger 3.4-inch front cover screen that we liked, allowing you to easily reply to texts and interact with apps. Read our review.
- Nanoleaf’s Essentials Matter smart bulbs are currently on sale at Amazon for just $14.99 ($5 off), which matches their best price to date. The color-changing smart bulbs work with all major smart home platforms and light up homes with 1,100 lumens of brightness.
- Now through April 4th, Costco is selling Apple’s second-generation HomePod for $249.99 ($40 off), which is one of its best prices yet. The smart speaker delivers rich, balanced sound similar to its predecessor’s, along with new handy temperature and humidity sensors and deeper integration with the Apple TV streaming boxes. Read our review.