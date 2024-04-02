Apple’s second-gen AirPods are available at a rare discount

We don’t often recommend five-year-old earbuds, but Apple’s second-generation AirPods are one of those rare gadgets that have stood the test of time. They’re still a good option if you just need a simple pair of earbuds that integrate well with other Apple devices, and right now, they’re just $89 ($40 off) at Amazon and Walmart. That’s $20 shy of the all-time low price set during Black Friday and the best price we’ve seen them sell for so far this year.

Apple’s last-gen entry-level earbuds still deliver excellent sound and voice call quality, even if they lack the IPX4 water resistance and MagSafe charging compatibilities of the third-gen AirPods. They nail the basics with long battery life and reliable performance, while letting Apple device owners quickly switch between iOS devices, tap into Siri hands-free, and take advantage of other handy perks. If you’re a casual listener who doesn’t need the noise cancellation found in the latest AirPods Pro, all in all, they’re a good buy — especially at this price.

If you’re looking to ease your way into waking up earlier, the Hatch Restore 2 is on sale for $179.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. That’s an unusual discount on one of the most effective sleep gadgets we’ve tested in some time and also its second-best price to date.

The Hatch Restore 2 is an attractive, color-changing sunrise lamp that also doubles as a smart alarm clock. Its simulated sunrise and peaceful-sounding alarms are designed to gently wake you up. The best part is that it comes with audio content to help you establish morning and nighttime routines, which include white noise, positive affirmations, stretches, meditations, sleep stories, and more. Just bear in mind that while the sunrise alarms and sleep sounds are free, you’ll have to pay $4.99 a month to access the rest of the content library.

