Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Now Apple Vision Pro Personas can float freely across different apps

Now Apple Vision Pro Personas can float freely across different apps

/

With VisionOS 1.1, you can enable spatial Personas and collaborate through SharePlay-enabled apps.

By Victoria Song, a senior reporter focusing on wearables, health tech, and more with 11 years of experience. Before coming to The Verge, she worked for Gizmodo and PC Magazine.

Share this story

A GIF of the Apple Vision Pro’s spatial Personas feature.
You’re not limited to hovering in FaceTime.
Video: Apple

Starting today, Vision Pro personas will be able to do more than hover like a ghost in FaceTime calls. Now, you can use them in SharePlay-enabled apps to collaborate, play games, or watch media with other people.

Apple is calling this a “spatial Persona.” The idea is to make it feel like you’re in the same physical space as another user. It was part of what Apple showed in developer previews last year but hasn’t been available in the actual Persona beta until now. It’s a bit hard to imagine, but you can see what it looks like in the video below.

Each user will purportedly be able to control what they see and reposition where an object is without impacting what another user sees. Spatial audio will also supposedly help you sense where the other person is in the virtual space.

To enable the feature, you’ll have to make sure you’re on at least VisionOS 1.1 and select the spatial Persona option during a FaceTime call. Up to five people can participate in a spatial Persona session at a time.

We’ll have to test how well the feature works, especially since it relies on SharePlay and the Vision Pro app store is still a bit bare bones. Whether I feel less lonely by inviting another ghostly Persona buddy with me while I watch a movie remains to be seen.

More from this stream Everything we know about Apple’s Vision Pro

See all 203 stories