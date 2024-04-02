Reminder: Dropcam, Dropcam Pro, and Nest Secure stop working on April 8th

Google just sent out its final reminder that Dropcam and Dropcam Pro cameras and Nest Secure home security systems will stop working next Monday, April 8th. Google first made the announcement a year ago, a month before it rolled out its redesigned Home app.

The Dropcam and Dropcam Pro, which came out in 2012 and 2013, respectively, will stop being able to connect to the Nest app and stop recording video. Video history will remain available after April 8th, but the length of time depends on your individual Nest Aware subscription version and tier, which range from five to 60 days.

Current users should also check their emails for an offer toward an indoor wired Nest Cam, which expires on May 7th, 2024. But perhaps most importantly, users should note their current Nest Aware subscriptions will not be automatically canceled. Cancellation requests must be made through home.nest.com, but if your subscription covers other devices in your home, those devices will still work, so you may not want to cancel.

The Nest Secure security system will also stop working. Eligible users should have received an emailed offer for a Self Setup system from ADT (up to $475) or $200 to spend in the Google Store. The offer expires on May 7th, 2024.