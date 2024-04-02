Apple quietly added Qi2 charging to the iPhone 12

Apple never mentioned it, but the iPhone 12 received Qi2 wireless charging support when it got updated to iOS 17.4 last month. That means you can make full use of the Qi2-certified chargers that have entered the market, which have adopted the magnetic attachment and 15W speeds of Apple’s MagSafe tech.
Macworld originally reported the update late last week. It published findings from its own tests alongside confirmation from Belkin that its Qi2 chargers supported 15W charging on updated iPhone 12 devices. Anker has since confirmed to The Verge similar compatibility for its products, while Apple has yet to respond to a request for comment.
The iPhone 12 was Apple’s first phone with MagSafe and has supported 15W magnetic MagSafe charging since its 2020 debut. The iPhone 13 and 14 got Qi2 support as part of iOS 17.2, and the iPhone 15 had it out of the box. The update means that all MagSafe iPhones are now Qi2-certified. Previously, iPhones were limited to 7.5W wireless charging unless using expensive certified MagSafe chargers.