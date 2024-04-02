President Biden is now posting into the fediverse

The official US president Threads account, currently helmed by President Joe Biden, has begun using Meta’s ActivityPub integration, making Biden the first sitting US president to post on the decentralized networking protocol. If you want to follow the President’s posts, but don’t want to leave Mastodon, you can follow @potus@threads.net.

The account turning on fediverse posting comes only a couple of weeks after Threads rolled out its beta ActivityPub integration for users in the US, Canada, and Japan.

Here’s the account as viewed from the official Mastodon client:

The Presidential Threads account, as viewed on Mastodon. Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

Biden may not be able to see replies and follows as they pour in from the fediverse — and with some servers blocking connections to Meta, not everyone there will be able to see his posts — as those features weren’t part of Threads’ integration when it opened up beta testing last month. But his posts are available, and he’ll see likes coming in from there. Or whoever is running the Presidential Threads account will, anyway.