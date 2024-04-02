Intel’s chipmaking business lost a boatload of billions last year

Intel’s chip-making division accumulated $7 billion in operating losses in 2023, Reuters reported on Tuesday. That’s a big increase from $5.2 billion it lost in 2022, and while it made $18.9 billion in revenue in 2023, that number is down 31 percent from the $27.49 billion it made the year prior.

However, based on CEO Pat Gelsinger’s comments to investors, the total loss isn’t a total surprise. Gelsinger says these latest numbers are partially the result of Intel’s past mistakes catching up with its foundry business, which caused the chipmaker to outsource about 30 percent of all its wafer production to other foundries, like TSMC, one of Intel’s biggest competitors currently.

But now Intel has invested in using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines from Dutch firm ASML, when previously it decided not to. Gelsinger expects the cost-effectiveness of those tools to help Intel break even by 2027. ASML also says on its website that its technology makes scaling the mass production of computer chips more affordable for chip foundries like Intel.