Microsoft 365’s Copilot gets a GPT-4 Turbo upgrade and improved image generation

Microsoft is rolling out priority access to GPT-4 Turbo for business subscribers of its AI-powered Copilot assistant. This unlocks access to OpenAI’s latest model inside the Copilot mobile app, on the web, in Windows, and Edge as part of the $30 per user, per month pricing of Copilot for Microsoft 365.
While consumers subscribed to Copilot Pro already had access to GPT-4 Turbo, businesses using Copilot for Microsoft 365 now have access and no limits on the number of chats per day and turns per conversation.
GPT-4 Turbo will be available in Copilot for Microsoft 365 for both web queries against the latest public information, and to use across work data like querying emails, documents, meetings, and more. OpenAI’s latest model also includes support for up to 300 pages of text in a single prompt, making it more capable for analyzing documents.
Microsoft is also improving its image generation capabilities in Microsoft Designer for business subscribers to Copilot for Microsoft 365. You’ll be able to create 100 images per day later this month instead of the 15 per day limit before. This feature uses OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model, and Microsoft says the image generation requests will be “rapid” to reduce waiting times for image creation.