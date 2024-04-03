You can save 20 percent on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

My digital game library is filled with titles that I’ve never played, so a few years ago, I promised myself that I would stop buying every new release. It’s easy with services like Game Pass, which offers hundreds of games and other benefits. Whether you’re new to the scene or in need of a renewal, now might be a good time to tack on some extra months. A three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 20 percent off at Target, bringing your total down to $39.99 ($10 off). It’s not the best price we’ve seen, but it’s still well worth it. You can also get a one-month subscription for $13.59 (close to $4 off) at Target.
I’ve long said that Xbox Game Pass is the best value in gaming, and while competing services are quickly catching up, I still can’t think of anything that can outdo it. In addition to new or recent AAA titles from Microsoft’s growing catalog of first-party games (it recently added Diablo IV, for example), the subscription includes a regular rotation of indies, classics, and quirky games spanning every genre.
It also bundles EA Play at no extra cost, giving you an even deeper selection of games plus the ability to enjoy full trials of new EA releases for up to 10 hours. If that’s not enough, Game Pass Ultimate enables multiplayer on Xbox consoles, includes Windows games, offers exclusive discounts to own the games permanently, and you can play certain titles over the cloud on devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three months)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming.
There aren’t many high-end tablets we can recommend outside the iPad, but if you refuse to invite Apple into your life, we consider Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy Tab line the best alternative. The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest, and you can buy the base Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung for $669.99 ($130 off). That price is only $30 more than the lowest we’ve seen to date.
Released in 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 marks the first time we’ve seen a 120Hz OLED display gracing the base model in Samsung’s line. The device’s 16:10 aspect ratio can make it a little odd to hold, and it can feel cramped for browsing and other productivity tasks, but with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, the screen looks beautiful and sharp. It’s super responsive, too, with the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor contributing to its great performance.
The Galaxy Tab S9 is compatible with the S Pen, which Samsung includes in the box to make the high price easier to swallow. The tablet’s four Dolby Atmos speakers sound impressive, too, making it a great device for multimedia consumption.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB)
The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 comes with a 120Hz OLED display along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a maximum of 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as well as a Galaxy S Pen included.
More deals worth a look today
- The Razer Basilisk V3 is matching its all-time low price of $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Walmart. The wired gaming mouse is comfortable and received notable improvements over its predecessor, particularly in regards to its dual-mode scroll wheel. It can switch between ridged scrolling and free-spin modes, making it easier to scroll down the page more freely — a perk that comes in handy even if you’re not using the mouse for gaming. It also touts a 26K DPI sensor, RGB lighting, and 11 programmable buttons.
- You can buy a Nerf Needler toy blaster for $79.49 (about $20 off) at Amazon, which is only $10 more than its lowest price. Modeled after the iconic gun from the Halo video game series, it includes 10 pink darts that you can fire in rapid succession. You’ll need six AA batteries to shoot it, but there are enough of those in the box to get you started. There’s also a display stand to showcase it when you’re not reenacting battles against the covenant. Each purchase includes a unique code that you can redeem to unlock exclusive content in Halo Infinite.
- Just in time for the humid seasons, Thermacell’s electric mosquito repellent is just a few cents more than its all-time low, now down to $35.66 (about $15 off) at Amazon when using promo code 20THERMACELL. It’s essentially a diffuser that spreads an odorless solution said to be effective up to 20 feet away. The package includes a 12-hour refill. There’s also a dimmable light to help illuminate the area when it’s dark, and the rechargeable battery is rated to last up to nine hours.
- Prime members can get a Perlegear fully articulating TV wall mount for $43.69 (about $22 off) at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon. It offers full tilt, swivel, and extension for TVs between 37 and 82 inches, up to 110 pounds. You can fit it on any flat or curved model with VESA screw layouts between 200 x 100mm and 600 x 400mm.