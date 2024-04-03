You can save 20 percent on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

My digital game library is filled with titles that I’ve never played, so a few years ago, I promised myself that I would stop buying every new release. It’s easy with services like Game Pass, which offers hundreds of games and other benefits. Whether you’re new to the scene or in need of a renewal, now might be a good time to tack on some extra months. A three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 20 percent off at Target, bringing your total down to $39.99 ($10 off). It’s not the best price we’ve seen, but it’s still well worth it. You can also get a one-month subscription for $13.59 (close to $4 off) at Target.

I’ve long said that Xbox Game Pass is the best value in gaming, and while competing services are quickly catching up, I still can’t think of anything that can outdo it. In addition to new or recent AAA titles from Microsoft’s growing catalog of first-party games (it recently added Diablo IV, for example), the subscription includes a regular rotation of indies, classics, and quirky games spanning every genre.

It also bundles EA Play at no extra cost, giving you an even deeper selection of games plus the ability to enjoy full trials of new EA releases for up to 10 hours. If that’s not enough, Game Pass Ultimate enables multiplayer on Xbox consoles, includes Windows games, offers exclusive discounts to own the games permanently, and you can play certain titles over the cloud on devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

There aren’t many high-end tablets we can recommend outside the iPad, but if you refuse to invite Apple into your life, we consider Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy Tab line the best alternative. The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest, and you can buy the base Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung for $669.99 ($130 off). That price is only $30 more than the lowest we’ve seen to date.

Released in 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 marks the first time we’ve seen a 120Hz OLED display gracing the base model in Samsung’s line. The device’s 16:10 aspect ratio can make it a little odd to hold, and it can feel cramped for browsing and other productivity tasks, but with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, the screen looks beautiful and sharp. It’s super responsive, too, with the speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor contributing to its great performance.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is compatible with the S Pen, which Samsung includes in the box to make the high price easier to swallow. The tablet’s four Dolby Atmos speakers sound impressive, too, making it a great device for multimedia consumption.

