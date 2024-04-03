The App Store is down, along with Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music

Apple’s online services appear to be having some problems, with an outage cutting many of us off from the App Store, Apple TV, and Apple Music. The system status page for Apple’s online service has noted an outage beginning at 6:31PM ET affecting those services, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Podcasts, Fitness Plus, and its new Apple Sports app. Others have noted problems accessing services like TestFlight and Apple Business Manager.

Apple:

Today, 6:31 PM - ongoing Some users are affected Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.

Image: Apple.com

On Downdetector, it looks like the first reports of issues started coming in just after 6PM ET. The Verge has contacted Apple about the problems and will update this post if we get a response.

For now, we aren’t seeing any specific error messages other than a failure to connect for trying to update or install apps, stream TV shows, or play music. Serious outages like this are not frequent for Apple, but this one comes just a few hours after an outage took down WhatsApp globally and caused problems for other Meta services like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.