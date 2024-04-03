Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The App Store is down, along with Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music

The App Store is down, along with Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music

/

An outage appears to have knocked out many Apple services globally on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

By Richard Lawler, a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget.

Share this story

An illustration of the App Store logo.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple’s online services appear to be having some problems, with an outage cutting many of us off from the App Store, Apple TV, and Apple Music. The system status page for Apple’s online service has noted an outage beginning at 6:31PM ET affecting those services, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books, Podcasts, Fitness Plus, and its new Apple Sports app. Others have noted problems accessing services like TestFlight and Apple Business Manager.

Apple:

Today, 6:31 PM - ongoing

Some users are affected

Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.

Screenshot of Apple’s system status page showing red outage flags for several services.
Image: Apple.com

On Downdetector, it looks like the first reports of issues started coming in just after 6PM ET. The Verge has contacted Apple about the problems and will update this post if we get a response.

For now, we aren’t seeing any specific error messages other than a failure to connect for trying to update or install apps, stream TV shows, or play music. Serious outages like this are not frequent for Apple, but this one comes just a few hours after an outage took down WhatsApp globally and caused problems for other Meta services like Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Developing...

More from Apple