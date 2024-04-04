Google’s expanded Find My Device network might arrive in a few days

The launch of Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network is seemingly almost here. In an email spotted by 9to5Google, Google tells users it will turn on the feature in three days, which uses data from millions of other Android devices to find the location of missing phones and accessories — similar to the tracking tech used by Apple and Tile.

The email says users can use the network to “find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device” or offline, including earbuds, headphones, and trackers, 9to5Google reports. It adds that users will receive a notification on their device when the feature is enabled and that users can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web.

Google first announced the expansion of its existing Find My Device network at I/O in 2023. However, Google delayed the network’s launch because it was waiting on Apple to roll out unknown tracker alerts for all tracking devices, not just AirTags.