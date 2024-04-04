Netflix’s live-action Avatar has lost its old showrunner and gained two new ones

Variety reports that Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space) and Christine Boylan (Poker Face) have been tapped to executive produce the next two seasons of Netflix’s Avatar following former showrunner Albert Kim’s decision to step down. Though Netflix has yet to officially announce the change of guard, Kim is reportedly heading over to Disney Plus, where he will executive produce the streamer’s new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series and develop other fresh projects.

Kim first became Avatar’s showrunner back in 2020 following the unexpected exits of Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino — the co-creators of Nickelodeon’s original Avatar animated series — due to creative differences. Since then, Konietzko and DiMartino have gone back to Nickelodeon to create more of their own Avatar stories under the company’s Avatar Studios production banner. Raisani and Boylan have helped make some excellent episodes of television in the past, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Avatar changes under their leadership. And given the show’s iffy first season, those changes could be for the better.