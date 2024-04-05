Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 and Intel Pro 9 are down to their lowest price to date

If you’re looking for a good Windows laptop for general use, the Surface Laptop 5 is still a worthwhile investment despite its age. The stunning laptop is both powerful and portable, with a thin chassis and a spacious 3:2 display that supports Dolby Vision IQ, which allows it to optimize HDR content for better lighting. And while we wish Microsoft had included a few more ports in addition to its lone USB-C and USB-A offerings, it at least supports Thunderbolt 4, unlike its last-gen predecessor.

If you’re looking for a laptop that can double as a tablet, on the other hand, the Surface Pro 9 may be the better option. The Intel-powered convertible sports a 120Hz screen and several fun color options, along with a built-in kickstand and great hardware, especially if you opt for the optional stylus and detachable keyboard. Keep in mind, however, that Microsoft might launch new consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 during its AI event in late May, though the current lineup is still great if you can’t wait.

Read our reviews of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9.

If you’re planning on traveling soon now that the weather is warming up in many parts of the US, you’ll need something portable to juice up your electronics. While there are many charging devices on the market, one of our favorites for travel — the Anker 321 Power Strip — is down to an all-time low of $14.96 ($11 off) at Amazon.

Anker’s 20W cube combines a power strip and a five-foot extension cord, which comes in handy when, say, you’re staying in an older hotel with few electrical sockets. Not only does it sport three AC outlets, but it also offers a pair of USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, allowing you to easily charge your laptop, phone, tablet, and a bunch of other gadgets. What’s cool is that it’s also smaller than your typical charging brick, so you can even throw it into a small carry-on bag.

Anker 321 Power Strip $ 15 $ 26 42 % off $ 15 $ 15 $ 26 42 % off This all-in-one 20W power cube boasts three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. $15 at Amazon

More discounted gadgets and goods