Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 and Intel Pro 9 are down to their lowest price to date

With Apple’s latest MacBook Air hogging all the attention as of late, it’s easy to forget that there are other laptops that might be better suited for your needs. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, for example, are perfect for Windows fans, and right now, both are down to an all-time low with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Surface Laptop 5 starts at $699.99 ($300 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, while the Surface Pro 9 is available at Amazon and Best Buy for $749.99 ($350 off).
If you’re looking for a good Windows laptop for general use, the Surface Laptop 5 is still a worthwhile investment despite its age. The stunning laptop is both powerful and portable, with a thin chassis and a spacious 3:2 display that supports Dolby Vision IQ, which allows it to optimize HDR content for better lighting. And while we wish Microsoft had included a few more ports in addition to its lone USB-C and USB-A offerings, it at least supports Thunderbolt 4, unlike its last-gen predecessor.
If you’re looking for a laptop that can double as a tablet, on the other hand, the Surface Pro 9 may be the better option. The Intel-powered convertible sports a 120Hz screen and several fun color options, along with a built-in kickstand and great hardware, especially if you opt for the optional stylus and detachable keyboard. Keep in mind, however, that Microsoft might launch new consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 during its AI event in late May, though the current lineup is still great if you can’t wait.
Read our reviews of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9.
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 is a beautiful device with strong performance, a nice 3:2 display, and Thunderbolt 4 support.
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, great color selection, and enough power for tackling everyday computing tasks.
If you’re planning on traveling soon now that the weather is warming up in many parts of the US, you’ll need something portable to juice up your electronics. While there are many charging devices on the market, one of our favorites for travel — the Anker 321 Power Strip — is down to an all-time low of $14.96 ($11 off) at Amazon.
Anker’s 20W cube combines a power strip and a five-foot extension cord, which comes in handy when, say, you’re staying in an older hotel with few electrical sockets. Not only does it sport three AC outlets, but it also offers a pair of USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, allowing you to easily charge your laptop, phone, tablet, and a bunch of other gadgets. What’s cool is that it’s also smaller than your typical charging brick, so you can even throw it into a small carry-on bag.
Anker 321 Power Strip
This all-in-one 20W power cube boasts three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port.
More discounted gadgets and goods
- Amazon and Best Buy are both selling physical copies of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99 ($20 off), matching its all-time low. Thanks to its excellent gameplay and engaging story, the challenging yet rewarding 2D sidescroller is already one of our Game of the Year contenders. Read our review.
- You can buy the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote at Amazon, Best Buy, and Kohl’s for $27.99 ($7 off), an all-time low. The backlit remote comes with a pair of customizable buttons and integrates well with Amazon Alexa, so you can use the voice assistant to help you find the remote should it get lost — that is, provided you have an Alexa-enabled speaker or don’t mind digging into the Fire TV app. Read our review.
- Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Air is on sale at Amazon with an M3 chip, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage starting at $1,574 ($125 off) — a new low. Like its 13-inch sibling, the 15-inch model is a great laptop for general use, one that can now connect up to two external displays when closed. It also sports a sharper, more spacious screen than the 13-inch model (surprise, surprise), along with noticeably louder speakers. Read our review.
- Amazon is selling a four-pack of Meross’ smart Wi-Fi bulbs for $39.99 ($10 off) when you clip the on-page coupon, which matches their all-time low. The dimmable, 900-lumen LED bulbs don’t require a hub to use, either, and work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.
- Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy A54 is now available for $349.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, one of its better prices to date. The excellent midrange Android phone offers many impressive features for the price, including a lovely 6.4-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 128GB phone is a decent performer, too, with IP67 water and dust resistance and another four years of promised security updates. Read our review.
Update, 12:18PM ET: Microsoft’s Surface Pro is also available for $749.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. We’ve updated both the copy and product card to reflect the deal.