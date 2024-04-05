How much MacBook is enough MacBook?

Okay, so you want a 13-inch MacBook Air. But you probably want some more RAM, right? Maybe a storage bump since you’re hopefully going to have this computer for a decade? Okay, well, at that price, you might as well get the 15-inch Air. It’s basically the same price. But you probably want some more RAM, right? And maybe a storage bump?
The sneaky upgrade path is one of Apple’s most ingenious sales tools — and it applies almost across the board, whether the company is steadily upselling you from a base iPhone to a Pro Max model, a $329 iPad to an iPad Pro, a basic MacBook Air to a super-powered MacBook Pro, or a super expensive keyboard you didn’t even know you wanted.
On this episode of The Vergecast, we talk about the new M3 MacBook Air, whether its base configuration is enough for most people, and where on Apple’s upgrade path it makes sense for most people to stop. We also discuss whether the place to stop is actually at a Walmart, for that much cheaper M1 Air.
After that, we talk about The Verge’s most recent adventure in art project printer reviews and what we’re learning about the ways the web is changing. We also talk about some of the ongoing big news in tech regulation, from a never-gonna-happen TikTok ban story to the first alternative app stores showing up in the EU. We also wonder why Apple hired Jon Stewart when it wouldn’t let him talk to Lina Khan, or about AI or China. It could have just not hired Jon Stewart.
In our third lightning round of the episode, we talk about the return of the blue check on X, the end of Google Podcasts, and the ever-increasing price of Spotify and every other streaming service. Because in tech, everything is always changing... and always getting more expensive.
If you want to know more about the subjects we cover in this episode, here are some links to get you started, beginning with this week’s big gadget stories:
- Apple MacBook Air M3 review: small upgrades
- The M1 MacBook Air is not only still around, it’s cheaper than ever
- Best printer 2024, best printer for home use, office use, printing labels, printer for school, homework printer you are a printer we are all printers
- The world needs more gadgets like LG’s briefcase TV
- Microsoft is working on an Xbox AI chatbot
- Samsung says Bixby’s still not dead
And on regulation:
- Jon Stewart on AI, Lina Khan, and the other things Apple didn’t want him to say
- A first look at Europe’s alternative iPhone app stores
- Is TikTok still TikTok without the algorithm?
- Facebook’s new full-screen video player looks a lot like TikTok
- The US House banned staffers from using Microsoft Copilot
- FCC will vote on restoring net neutrality rules
And in the lightning round:
- X’s ‘complimentary’ Premium push gives people blue checks they didn’t ask for
- Spotify’s price is reportedly going up again
- AI George Carlin case settled as performers demand better protection
- OpenAI’s voice cloning AI model only needs a 15-second sample to work
- Google Podcasts is gone — and so is my faith in Google