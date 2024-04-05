Microsoft loses key Xbox executive amid continued gaming shake-up

Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry is leaving Microsoft after more than 26 years at the company. Windows Central reports that Choudhry’s last day is today, and his departure has triggered a shake-up of some teams inside Xbox. Choudhry’s departure comes just six months after a big shake-up of Xbox leadership and amid continued changes to Microsoft’s gaming strategy.

Choudhry had been focusing on Microsoft’s AI plans for Xbox in recent months, which include a new Xbox AI chatbot that The Verge exclusively revealed earlier this week. Choudhry was also key to Xbox’s backward compatibility support and helped bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to life as xCloud in 2019.

Microsoft is now moving Choudhry’s former team, Xbox Emerging Tech, to the Xbox hardware side that’s headed by Roanne Sones. A new Xbox Experiences and Platforms team has been created, with Ashley McKissick and Kevin Gammill leading what’s reportedly a push to improve the Xbox experience across Windows and Xbox consoles.

This latest Xbox shake-up comes as Microsoft continues to consider strategy changes for its Microsoft Gaming division. Earlier this year, Microsoft placed a number of previously Xbox-exclusive games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, with Sea of Thieves set to launch on Sony’s console on April 30th.

Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell me that the company continues to evaluate other Xbox-exclusive games coming to PS5. I understand Sea of Thieves will be a key test for whether other games might make their way to PS5 or Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft is also working on next-gen Xbox hardware, with gaming chief Phil Spencer continuing to tease the potential for an Xbox handheld in a recent interview with Polygon. Spencer also hinted that Xbox could eventually get PC stores like Epic Games Store and Itch.io, signaling that Microsoft is still considering further big changes to its overall Xbox strategy.