Disney sets theatrical dates for The Mandalorian & Grogu and Tron: Ares

A pair of upcoming sequels / remakes were dated as well: Toy Story 5 releases on June 19th, 2026, while the live-action Moana remake has been pushed back a year to July 10th, 2026. (The animated sequel Moana 2 is still on track for release this November.) The news comes just a few days after CEO Bob Iger spoke at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, assuring investors that “our plans are ambitious, our strategy is working, and our future is bright,” including some big bets in the streaming space.