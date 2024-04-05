Disney sets theatrical dates for The Mandalorian & Grogu and Tron: Ares

Disney has outlined premiere dates for some of its biggest upcoming films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. For sci-fi fans, that includes Tron: Ares, which will hit theaters on October 10th, 2025, and The Mandalorian & Grogu, a theatrical film that will expand on the streaming series, on May 22nd, 2026. Ares will mark the first Tron film in 15 years, while Mando will be the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 (and comes at a time when the franchise is struggling to return to theaters).
A pair of upcoming sequels / remakes were dated as well: Toy Story 5 releases on June 19th, 2026, while the live-action Moana remake has been pushed back a year to July 10th, 2026. (The animated sequel Moana 2 is still on track for release this November.) The news comes just a few days after CEO Bob Iger spoke at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, assuring investors that “our plans are ambitious, our strategy is working, and our future is bright,” including some big bets in the streaming space.