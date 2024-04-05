Anker’s folding Qi2 charger and other power banks are up to 30 percent off

The list of Qi2 smartphones expanded ever so slightly this week, with the iPhone 12 joining the ranks of Qi2-certified phones thanks to a recent update. That means we can safely say that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones — including the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 — are officially Qi2-ready. The timing couldn’t be better, either, as Anker is currently offering 20 percent off its 6,600mAh MagGo Power Bank, bringing your total down to $55.99 (about $14 off) at Amazon and Anker’s online storefront (the latter with code WSCPEW1AZM).

We’ve long been fans of Anker’s MagSafe-compatible power banks, but previous models could only charge newer iPhones at the slower 7.5W speed. Anker says the 15W charging coils in the Qi2 version can take an iPhone 15 Pro from empty to 50 percent in just 45 minutes. It’ll also supply faster speeds on the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini, but those are limited to 12W.

On paper, the total capacity should be enough to add a full charge and then some on bigger models and close to two full charges on smaller ones. With passthrough charging, it can also top off your device and its own battery simultaneously. We also like that the portable charger doubles as a stand, providing you with a more comfortable viewing angle and enabling the new StandBy mode in iOS 17 while it’s sitting on your desk. It serves best in that scenario, as we find it a little heavy and bulky compared to similar chargers that are designed to slip into your pocket.

If you don’t have an iPhone or your needs are more general, you can also save around 30 percent on some of Anker’s bigger power banks. Right now, for example, the 20,000mAh Anker Prime Power Bank is down to an all-time low of $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, with Anker matching Amazon’s sale price when you use code WS7D76LRN1.

It has 200W throughput to supply two USB-C ports with up to 100W each, plus a 65W USB-A port. The power bank itself recharges in just over an hour at 100W speeds. There’s also a handy LCD display that clues you in on remaining capacity, recharge time, and power draw for each port. Anker is offering a similar 24,000mAh power bank for $89.99 ($60 off) with coupon code WSPEKYJFC0. It has the same selection of ports, but its total throughput is capped at 140W.