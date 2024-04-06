Google is working on a ‘lookup’ button for unknown callers on Android

Google is working on a feature that is so simple and so useful that I’m shocked it hasn’t been part of our lives for a decade: a way to look up a phone number that just called you, right from your recent calls screen. X user AssembleDebug tipped off PiunikaWeb to a new “Lookup” button in the beta version of the Google Phone app that, when tapped, brings up a Google Search with the number already entered for you.

Although the Google Phone app is the default for Pixel phones, other Android owners can download it. The new Lookup button lives with other options, like “Block” and “History,” that you see when you tap on a recent call in the Phone app. In an age where so much spam comes from spoofed phone numbers made to look like local calls, it almost feels like the feature is about five years too late.

Even so, I’m sure I’m not the only person who still goes through the painstaking process of copying unknown numbers that pester me and pasting them into a Google search. These days, I only do it after I see the same number more than once, but that happens often enough that I would love to stop messing with the clunky smartphone copy / paste song and dance.

AssembleDebug also sniffed out that Google is working on adding Gemini email summaries to the Android version of the Gmail app. As you can see in the screenshot above, the feature exists as a button just under the subject line of an email. Tap it, and it will give you a summary. At least, that’s the presumed idea. PiunikaWeb writes that the button doesn’t do anything quite yet, but that there is also a new Gemini menu option in Gmail’s three dots menu.