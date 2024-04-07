Unlock Donghua Jinlong’s food grade glycine

TikTok isn’t just useful for videos on robotic tape storage, Radiohead songs on step motors, and regretful congressmen. It’s also a place where businesses can go viral by marketing their industrial products.

Because of that, I now know that a company called Donghua Jinlong Chemical makes food-grade glycine which, as the company reminds us in its TikTok marketing video, is “suitable as a flavor enhancer, sweetener, and nutritional supplement.” Not only that, but it’s “also used in pickles, sweet sauces, soy sauce, vinegar, and juices to improve taste.” And, bonus, it’s “a well-established brand in a large factory.” If that doesn’t get you ready to get some Donghua Jinlong food-grade glycine, I’m not sure there’s anything I can do for you.

Okay, The Verge didn’t just turn into a mouthpiece for Donghua Jinlong. If you’ve seen any confusing food-grade glycine evangelizing on TikTok lately, it’s a harmless meme borne out of an industrial manufacturer of a food additive posting a marketing video that might have lingered quietly in dusty obscurity on any other platform. Here’s its origin:

Thanks to TikTok’s ever-probing recommendation algorithm that occasionally tosses curve balls out to see if you’ll bite, an innocent attempt at promoting a manufacturer’s products has turned into Donghua jokes imagining the future study of internet memes:

