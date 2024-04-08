Google’s Pixel 8 and 8 Pro can now be located even with a dead battery

Google’s Pixel 8 series phones can now be located even when they’re powered down or after their batteries have run down. The convenient new capability was announced as part of today’s rollout of the upgraded, more advanced Find My Device network. Google says this offline tracking is made possible by “specialized Pixel hardware” in its latest two phones, and I’ve asked for more details on that.

Hopefully, the company will extend this same functionality to the future Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 / 9 Pro, though it’s less certain if the budget-tier Pixel 8A (rumored to arrive at next month’s I/O) would offer offline location finding or if it’ll be a premium-only perk.

Apple’s recent iPhones can similarly be located when they’re without a data connection or powered down. Samsung supports offline tracking as well. In each case, these companies use large networks of other peoples’ devices to detect yours when it goes missing or is stolen.