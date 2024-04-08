Roborock’s Q5 Pro, the best robovac for families with pets, is nearly half off

If you’re looking for a way to quickly wrap up your spring cleaning, robot vacuums make for great cleaning assistants that can help you do so with just the press of a button. And right now, one of our favorite models has plunged to a new all-time low, with both Amazon and Roborock selling the Roborock Q5 Pro for $259.99 ($170 off).
The midrange Q5 Pro is a powerful cleaning machine with dual rubber roller brushes and 5,500Pa of suction power, which allows it to suck up pet hair, dirt, and debris from carpets exceptionally well without getting tangled up. It also comes with a removable mopping pad so you can clean up the finer dust the vacuum didn’t catch, along with a large 770ml bin that prevents you from having to empty it every day. Sadly, it doesn’t sport AI-obstacle avoidance, but it still features its own set of tricks, including lidar mapping and navigation, the ability to set digital keep-out zones, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Roborock Q5 Pro
It’s not fancy, but the Q5 Pro has a huge bin and big wheels to get up on higher-pile carpets easily. It has a small removable mopping reservoir for when there are dirty paws on the floors, but its main job is to suck up dirt and pet hair, and it does very well at both.
If Amazon’s most recent sales event didn’t include enough games for you, Microsoft has launched its own spring sale that might be right up your alley. Along with offering deals on Surface devices and Xbox controllers, Microsoft is also offering up to 80 percent off hundreds of Xbox games through April 18th.
While Game Pass Ultimate subscribers already get free access to many of the games on sale, the promotion includes some digital titles that aren’t included in the subscription. For example, you can buy award-winning titles like Alan Wake 2 for $47.99 ($12 off) and the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired Baldur’s Gate 3 for $62.99 ($7 off). Older releases like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition are also on sale for $53.59 ($26 off), which is a great deal since it includes both the original game and its new Phantom Liberty expansion. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Diablo IV is also on sale for $44.99 (half off) and comes with extra cosmetic items, as well as the Season 1 Battle Pass.
Baldur’s Gate 3
Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG that’s akin to playing a digital version of Dungeons & Dragons, either on your own or with a party of friends in co-op. The critically acclaimed hit game of 2023 features turn-based combat and an in-depth, dynamic story that adapts to the player’s actions.
Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake 2 is the culmination of everything Remedy Entertainment has been building toward. The inventive third-person survival game is both horrifying and strange, with dual campaigns that are more than a little meta.
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as CDPR’s excellent Phantom Liberty expansion, which improves the game significantly. The spy thriller DLC introduces players to a new area of Night City, along with a host of new quests and items.
More deals and discounts of note
- Arlo’s Essential Wired Video Doorbell is on sale starting at just $39.99 ($90 off) at Best Buy until 9PM PT today, April 8th, which is an all-time low. The 1536p video doorbell is one of our favorite models thanks to its native support for both Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as features like smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles. That said, you’ll need a premium subscription ($3.99 a month annually) to access anything beyond a live view.
- The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are available at Amazon and Walmart for $79.98 ($90 off), which is one of their better prices to date. Anker’s wireless earbuds offer a lot of value for your money, with decent noise cancellation, powerful sound, and a host of other convenient perks — including multipoint Bluetooth support and swappable wing tips for a more secure fit. Read our review.
- The XP-Pen Deco Mini 7 is down to just $31.99 ($18 off) at Amazon. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly drawing tablet to sign or take notes with, the Mini 7 is an excellent option that comes with a stylus and eight programmable buttons.
- The Epicka Universal Travel Adapter One is on sale for $19.99 ($4 off) at Amazon, which is just $2 shy of its best price to date. The handy travel adapter comes with a USB-C port and four standard USB-A ports you can use to charge your electronics in over 150 countries, from England and Italy to Japan, Argentina, and Australia.