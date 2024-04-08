Roborock’s Q5 Pro, the best robovac for families with pets, is nearly half off

If you’re looking for a way to quickly wrap up your spring cleaning, robot vacuums make for great cleaning assistants that can help you do so with just the press of a button. And right now, one of our favorite models has plunged to a new all-time low, with both Amazon and Roborock selling the Roborock Q5 Pro for $259.99 ($170 off).

The midrange Q5 Pro is a powerful cleaning machine with dual rubber roller brushes and 5,500Pa of suction power, which allows it to suck up pet hair, dirt, and debris from carpets exceptionally well without getting tangled up. It also comes with a removable mopping pad so you can clean up the finer dust the vacuum didn’t catch, along with a large 770ml bin that prevents you from having to empty it every day. Sadly, it doesn’t sport AI-obstacle avoidance, but it still features its own set of tricks, including lidar mapping and navigation, the ability to set digital keep-out zones, and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Roborock Q5 Pro $ 260 $ 430 40 % off $ 260 $ 260 $ 430 40 % off It’s not fancy, but the Q5 Pro has a huge bin and big wheels to get up on higher-pile carpets easily. It has a small removable mopping reservoir for when there are dirty paws on the floors, but its main job is to suck up dirt and pet hair, and it does very well at both. $260 at Amazon$260 at Roborock

If Amazon’s most recent sales event didn’t include enough games for you, Microsoft has launched its own spring sale that might be right up your alley. Along with offering deals on Surface devices and Xbox controllers, Microsoft is also offering up to 80 percent off hundreds of Xbox games through April 18th.

Baldur’s Gate 3 $ 63 $ 70 10 % off $ 63 $ 63 $ 70 10 % off Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG that’s akin to playing a digital version of Dungeons & Dragons, either on your own or with a party of friends in co-op. The critically acclaimed hit game of 2023 features turn-based combat and an in-depth, dynamic story that adapts to the player’s actions. $63 at Microsoft

Alan Wake 2 $ 48 $ 60 20 % off $ 48 $ 48 $ 60 20 % off Alan Wake 2 is the culmination of everything Remedy Entertainment has been building toward. The inventive third-person survival game is both horrifying and strange, with dual campaigns that are more than a little meta. $48 at Microsoft

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition $ 54 $ 80 33 % off $ 54 $ 54 $ 80 33 % off Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as CDPR’s excellent Phantom Liberty expansion, which improves the game significantly. The spy thriller DLC introduces players to a new area of Night City, along with a host of new quests and items. $54 at Microsoft

More deals and discounts of note