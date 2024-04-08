We now have a better look at what’s inside the Humane AI pin

The Humane AI pin promises to give users a way to use generative AI in the physical world. You can clip the pin to your shirt, talk to it, and project answers from chatbots onto any surface, most often your palm. We know a little bit about what powers the tiny square pin, and thanks to a new report, we have a much better view of what goes on under the hood.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) included a photographic teardown of the AI pin in a new report. The photos show the clearest look so far into what comprises the Humane AI pin, as well as a close-up of the Snapdragon processor it uses.

The FCC must certify devices that use wireless communications to ensure they follow regulations before they are released to the public. They then get a nifty FCC mark on the product. This review process often includes a teardown of the gadget so the commission can inspect what’s on the inside.

We already knew the AI pin runs on Snapdragon, though the company did not indicate what version. From the photos, it looks like the pin uses a Snapdragon 720G processor, which Qualcomm says on its website can run on-device AI with low power on mobile devices. The Snapdragon 720G is one of the smaller chips available that can also handle an AI compute load.