Netflix said last year that it had no plans for a native app for the Apple Vision Pro — a disappointment for owners, given how well-suited it is for the task. Now, a new app called Supercut brings Netflix streaming to Apple’s headset without letterboxing bars on the top and bottom of the video; it also supports 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Made by developer Christian Privitelli, Supercut offers playback controls — including subtitles, audio output, playback speed, and the ability to skip ahead or back a few seconds — plus the ability to switch between profiles on the fly. It even gives you a visual indicator telling you whether your video is outputting in one or both of the Dolby formats and what resolution you’re streaming at.

Otherwise, the app is pretty simple. There are no immersive environments besides the visionOS system-level ones, although Privitelli posted that he’s working on that for version 1.2 of the app. Apparently, it will be similar to the excellent Cinema environment that, so far, seems to be exclusive to the Apple TV Plus app.

In addition to Netflix, there’s a basic implementation of Amazon Prime Video, which does exist on the headset as an iPad app but is letterboxed, like Netflix in a Safari window. There’s also a space for entering a URL for another service, such as YouTube.